Watch Now
SportsGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Packers CB Eric Stokes probably won't play again this season

He got hurt Sunday in a 15-9 loss at Detroit.
Packers Lions Football
Duane Burleson/AP
Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes (21) is helped off the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Packers Lions Football
Posted at 12:01 PM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 13:01:49-05

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says cornerback Eric Stokes probably won’t play again this season after getting injured Sunday in a 15-9 loss at Detroit.

“It’s looking unlikely, but I don’t have an exact update for that,” LaFleur said Friday.

Stokes, a 2021 first-round draft pick, hurt his ankle and knee in the loss at Detroit. Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary, who has a team-high six sacks, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the same game.

“It is what it is,” Stokes said Wednesday. “That’s what I keep telling myself. Life happens. I know what I signed up for. So I know every chance I go out there, what I could be doing to myself.”

Stokes had started each of the Packers’ nine games this season. He has started a total of 23 games since the Packers took him out of Georgia with the 29th overall selection in the 2021 draft.

The Packers (3-6) will be trying to snap their first five-game losing streak since 2008 when they host the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) on Sunday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Artboard 4.png

Watch the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards on Thanksgiving Day