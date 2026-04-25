Packers boost cornerback depth by selecting South Carolina's Brandon Cisse at No. 52 overall

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Three days after he discussed the need to boost Green Bay’s cornerback depth, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst did just that by selecting South Carolina’s Brandon Cisse with their opening pick in the NFL draft Friday.

Green Bay, which didn't have a first-round pick, chose Cisse in the second round at No. 52 overall. This marked the latest that Green Bay has ever made its opening pick in a draft.

Cisse spent last season at South Carolina after playing two years at N.C. State. The 6-footer totaled 10 pass breakups and two interceptions in three college seasons.

Gutekunst said at a pre-draft news conference Tuesday that cornerback was probably the position where “we’re going to need to add the most numbers.” Green Bay lacked proven cornerbacks beyond the tandem of Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine

The Packers had sent their 2026 and 2027 first-round picks to Dallas last August as part of the blockbuster trade that brought All-Pro pass rusher Micah Parsons to Green Bay.

Parsons had 12 1/2 sacks in 14 games last year before tearing his anterior cruciate ligament, an injury that ended his 2025 season prematurely and likely will prevent him from being available for the start of the upcoming season.

This marked the first time Green Bay entered a draft without a first-round pick since 1986, though the Packers traded out of the first round on draft day in 2008 and 2017.

Green Bay also has the 84th overall pick in the third round. The Packers have six picks on Saturday, including two each in the fifth and seventh rounds.

The Packers are chasing a fourth straight playoff berth after going 9-8-1 and losing 31-27 at Chicago in the NFC wild-card playoff round last season. They ended their 2025 season with five straight losses.

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