Packers Bo Melton stays humble despite a whirlwind week

The amazing Cinderella story of Bo Melton continues.

What most people don't know is there is an offshoot of the Packers locker room called the Green Mile. It's for the practice squad and fringe players. Melton was there last year and this year. Now after becoming the Packers' first 100-yard receiver of the season and getting signed to the main roster? His humility doesn't allow him to forget, where he came from.

"I brought a lot of bonds back there with the guys," Packers Wide Receiver Bo Melton says. "Being a practice squad guy, just waiting for opportunity, I know a lot of guys back there do the same thing so we're just grinding. Being able to perform, it just felt amazing for sure. It definitely was crazy. Family? They were very excited. I got to talk to my brother. My mom, my dad, my aunts. They were very excited for me. Working really hard to get to this moment, it takes a lot of hard worK. We have a lot of talented receivers. Everybody gets to share reps. The ball just found me in the game, just trying to get open. That's my job as a receiver. That's our job as receivers in general. The ball was flying to me on certain plays and so that's how it happened."

"Well he brings so much great energy to the room," Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur said, "He brings so much great energy to the room. To practice every day. Whether he is on the show team. Whether he's working with the first-team offense. He's just always pushing people to be better, and that, including himself. So, he gives great looks. I think we mentioned it before. Just the level of excitement that guys have for him celebrating his success for what he's been able to do the last couple weeks and, I would say well respected and well liked member of our football team."

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip