Packers' Benkert throws one touchdown in 23-14 loss to Jets

Matt Ludtke/AP
Green Bay Packers' Kurt Benkert throws during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the New York Jets Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Posted at 6:34 PM, Aug 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-21 19:34:25-04

Zach Wilson directed three scoring drives and threw his first two touchdown passes of the preseason in the New York Jets' 23-14 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Wilson went 9 of 11 for 128 yards and connected with tight end Tyler Kroft on a pair of 18-yard touchdowns to continue an encouraging preseason for the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft. Corey Davis caught four Wilson passes for 70 yards.

Davis signed a three-contract with the Jets worth $37.5 million after spending his first four seasons with Tennessee.

Kurt Benkert played all but the last Packers series and went 18 of 25 for 151 yards with a TD and an interception.

The Packers will play their third and final preseason game next Saturday against the Buffalo Bills at noon.

