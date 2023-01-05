Packers back to work; Hamlin on their minds

GREEN BAY, Wis. — It's been a tough week for players in the NFL.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur describes a reflective mood of his team when he addressed the sudden collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Devon Hamlin Monday night.

Lafleur explains, "It was very quiet... something these guys take very seriously, as they should. I've never witnessed anything like that... It was a traumatic deal."

The Packers coach said the tragedy is a reminder of what truly matters for all NFL teams.

"What we witnessed Monday night was a sad deal. It was very traumatic. It kind of puts what we do into perspective that supersedes anything in life, these players' health and safety, and everyone's health and safety. It was tough to watch. It definitely supersedes the importance of any type of game when you're talking about life."

LaFleur shares that safety measures are in place in case the Packers ever face such a terrible emergency.

LaFleur said he is heartened by the strong show of compassion for Devon Hamlin. He notes, "It's encouraging to see the amount of support that he's received. "

