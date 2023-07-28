Watch Now
SportsGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Packers announce release of outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin on his 24th birthday

The Green Bay Packers have announced the release of outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin on his 24th birthday.
Vikings Packers Football
Mike Roemer/AP
Green Bay Packers linebacker Jonathan Garvin (53) during an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Vikings Packers Football
Posted at 3:41 PM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 16:41:51-04

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have announced the release of outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin on his 24th birthday.

Garvin, a 2020 seventh-round pick from Miami, appeared in 38 games and made one start over three seasons with the Packers.

He played 14 games last season and assisted on eight tackles. His lone start came in 2021.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device