Packers announce multi-year extensions for GM Gutekunst, Head Coach LaFleur and VP Ball

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers are keeping their leadership team in place, announcing Friday that General Manager Brian Gutekunst, Head Coach Matt LaFleur and Executive Vice President/Director of Football Operations Russ Ball have all agreed to multi-year contract extensions.

Packers President and CEO Ed Policy praised the trio’s leadership in a statement issued by the team.

“We are excited to extend our commitment to Brian, Matt and Russ,” Policy said in the release. “While we’re disappointed with how this season ended, we are aligned in our purpose and confident in our leadership moving forward. We look forward to bringing another championship to our fans and community.”

The Packers have signed Brian Gutekunst, Matt LaFleur, and Russ Ball to contract extensions — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 30, 2026

Gutekunst has been Green Bay’s general manager since January 2018, LaFleur took over as head coach in January 2019 and Ball has served in his current role since 2018 after joining the Packers in 2008 in a front-office capacity.

Sports reporter Kelly Hallinan & Packers insider Paul Bretl discuss LaFleur's extension:

Reports: LaFleur agrees to multi-year extension

Under their leadership, the team has earned six playoff berths in the past seven seasons — tied for the second-most in the league during that span. Green Bay has also advanced to multiple NFC Championship Games since 2019.

Gutekunst, now in his 27th season with the organization, built the rosters that produced three straight 13-win seasons from 2019 to 2021, a first in NFL history. LaFleur has compiled 76 regular-season wins, ranking him tied for second all-time among coaches in their first seven years.

Ball, entering his 38th NFL season, has played a major role in salary cap management and team operations, helping construct squads that achieved 14 playoff appearances since 2008.

Terms of the extensions were not disclosed.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip