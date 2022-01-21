Watch
Packers activate Za'Darius Smith, Whitney Mercilus from IR

Paul Sancya/AP
FILE- In this Dec. 13, 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) plays against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit. Smith is practicing again and could return for the playoffs after missing nearly the entire regular season. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Za'Darius Smith
Posted at 3:47 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 17:07:15-05

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have boosted their pass rush as outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Whitney Mercilus have been activated from injured reserve.

These moves clear the way for Smith to play his first game in over four months and Mercilus to suit up for the first time since mid-November when the top-seeded Packers (13-4) host the San Francisco 49ers (11-7) in an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday night.

Smith has been dealing with a back issue while Mercilus was recovering from a biceps injury.

