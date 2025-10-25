Packers activate WR Christian Watson as he gets ready to make his season debut

GREEN BAY (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson appears set to make his season debut Sunday after recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

The Packers (4-1-1) activated Watson from the reserve/physically unable to perform list Saturday, a move that clears the way for him to play Sunday night at Pittsburgh (4-2).

Watson hasn’t played since tearing the ACL in his right knee during Green Bay’s 2024 regular-season finale. He returned to practice three weeks ago and said this week he believed he was ready to return.

“I’d say I could’ve played last week, too, to be honest,” Watson said Wednesday. “But, obviously, (I’ve) got to make sure I’m hearing everybody’s opinions on everything and being as smart as possible about it.”

Watson caught 29 passes for 620 yards and two touchdowns last season. He ranked second in the NFL in yards per catch among players with at least 25 receptions.

The 2022 second-round pick from North Dakota State has 98 catches for 1,653 yards and 14 touchdowns in three seasons. He also has two touchdown runs.

In other moves, the Packers promoted defensive lineman Arron Mosby from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game and released tight end Ben Sims.

Sims had appeared in three games, playing primarily on special teams. He has eight career catches for 63 yards and one touchdown.

