Watch Now
SportsGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Packers' Aaron Rodgers plans to play this weekend after rib injury

The MVP's presence was thrown into doubt when Rodgers injured his rib during the Eagles game on Sunday.
Aaron Rodgers
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Darryl Webb/AP
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Aaron Rodgers
Posted at 1:27 PM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 14:27:28-05

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he plans to play against the Chicago Bears after all this weekend.

The MVP's presence was thrown into doubt when Rodgers injured his rib during the Eagles game on Sunday.

During his usual round on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said, "I got good news with the scans yesterday. So, I plan on playing this week." Rodgers did not elaborate on the type of scans. Rodgers hid from the public for weeks that his right thumb injury was in fact a broken thumb.

The concern initially was that Rodgers punctured his lung, but that was ruled out. X-rays also ruled out fractured ribs.

Before leaving the Eagles game on Sunday, Rodgers completed 11 of 16 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions, according to ESPN.

The Packers have now lost seven out of the last eight games. That in addition to the Rodgers injury made some think Jordan Love, the Packers backup quarterback, would start playing more. Love jumped onto the field when Rodgers had to cut the Eagles game short due to the rib injury.

Rodgers is not giving up hope. "We got a chance to run the last five and see where we stand after that. That's the focus for me," Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee show.

The Packers play the Bears this Sunday, Dec. 4 at noon.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Waukesha Christmas Parade V1 480X360.png

Waukesha Christmas Parade

How to watch the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade live on TMJ4