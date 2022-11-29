Packers' Aaron Rodgers plans to play this weekend after rib injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he plans to play against the Chicago Bears after all this weekend.

The MVP's presence was thrown into doubt when Rodgers injured his rib during the Eagles game on Sunday.

During his usual round on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said, "I got good news with the scans yesterday. So, I plan on playing this week." Rodgers did not elaborate on the type of scans. Rodgers hid from the public for weeks that his right thumb injury was in fact a broken thumb.

The concern initially was that Rodgers punctured his lung, but that was ruled out. X-rays also ruled out fractured ribs.

Before leaving the Eagles game on Sunday, Rodgers completed 11 of 16 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions, according to ESPN.

The Packers have now lost seven out of the last eight games. That in addition to the Rodgers injury made some think Jordan Love, the Packers backup quarterback, would start playing more. Love jumped onto the field when Rodgers had to cut the Eagles game short due to the rib injury.

Rodgers is not giving up hope. "We got a chance to run the last five and see where we stand after that. That's the focus for me," Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee show.

The Packers play the Bears this Sunday, Dec. 4 at noon.

