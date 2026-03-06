'On to my next stop': Rashan Gary announces he is leaving Green Bay Packers, then deletes Instagram post

GREEN BAY — After seven years in the green and gold, defensive lineman Rashan Gary announced on Friday he is leaving the Green Bay Packers.

"The opportunity to represent Green Bay and Packers Nation across the country and around the world is something I will never forget," Gary posted on Instagram. "Like all chapters in life, this one has come to an end."

The 2024 Pro Bowler added that he was "nowhere near done yet," and thanked "everyone who supported me and my family throughout the years."

Cutting Gary will free nearly $11 million in cap space for the Packers, according to OverTheCap.

Gary was drafted by the Packers 12th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. He tallied 46.5 career sacks with Green Bay, as well as seven forced fumbles.

Editor's note: Rashan Gary's Instagram post was deleted shortly after it was posted. TMJ4 will update this article as soon as additional reporting is available.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error