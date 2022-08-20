Olave has 20-yard TD catch in Saints' 20-10 loss to Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Rookie first-round draft pick Chris Olave caught a 20-yard pass for his first touchdown of the preseason in the New Orleans Saints’ 20-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Friday night.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love and rookie fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs connected on a touchdown pass for the second straight week. Danny Etling scored for the Packers on a 51-yard keeper.

Olave’s touchdown capped his productive week after he performed well in the Saints’ joint practices with the Packers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Olave, who set an Ohio State record with 35 touchdown catches, went to the Saints with the 11th overall pick in this year’s draft.

After catching Ian Book’s pass inside the 1-yard line, Olave got to the right corner of the end zone with 12 seconds left in the first half. Jon Bostic set up the touchdown by recovering a fumble by Packers tight end Tyler Davis at the Green Bay 37-yard line.

The Saints' only other points came on Wil Lutz's 59-yard field goal. New Orleans' John Parker Romo missed a 35-yard attempt with 1:32 remaining.

Book played the whole game and went 16 of 28 for 113 yards while also running for 49 yards on seven carries. The 2021 fourth-round pick from Notre Dame lost a fumble and threw an interception on consecutive possessions in the second quarter.

New Orleans rested Andy Dalton, who threw a touchdown pass in his lone drive in the Saints’ preseason opener. Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston is dealing with a foot injury.

Book fumbled a snap that Green Bay’s Shawn Davis returned 37 yards to set up Ramiz Ahmed's 45-yard field goal. The Saints’ next series ended when Micah Abernathy made a diving interception of Book's pass.

With reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers sitting out each of Green Bay’s first two games, the Packers have gotten an extended look at Love.

The 2020 first-round pick from Utah State went 13 of 24 for 176 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in a 28-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week, though one of the interceptions bounced off Tyler Davis’ hands and another came when a defensive back stripped the ball from Doubs.

Love managed to avoid any turnovers Friday while playing into the fourth quarter. He put the Packers ahead for good in the second quarter with a 4-yard pass to Doubs, who made a leaping catch over New Orleans' Brian Allen.

Etling took over for Love in the final period and scored on a 51-yard run around the right end with 8:20 remaining.

ROOKIE REPORT

New Orleans' Trevor Penning, a first-round pick from Northern Iowa, was the Saints starting left tackle. Saints TE Lucas Krull, an undrafted free agent from Pittsburgh, had a 7-yard touchdown catch wiped out by his own offensive pass interference penalty.

Green Bay's Tyler Goodson, an undrafted free agent from Iowa, had 10 carries for 42 yards and a 10-yard catch.

Packers WR Christian Watson participated in pregame warmups but was held out of the game. The second-round pick from North Dakota State underwent knee surgery after organized team activities and was activated from the physically unable to perform list Sunday.

INJURIES

Packers S Vernon Scott injured his shoulder in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Saints: Host the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday.

Packers: At Kansas City on Thursday.

