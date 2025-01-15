'Nobody really knows what to expect': 100 days until NFL Draft descends on Green Bay

DE PERE (NBC 26) — We are 100 days away from the NFL Draft coming to Green Bay.

Whether it's small businesses or football super fans, excitement is building across the area, including at the Brown County Fairgrounds, where RV camping is already sold out.

To accommodate the increased demand for RV campsites at the fairgrounds during the NFL Draft, Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese says they added multiple sites, all of which are now booked.

"Having the draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin, brings its own uniqueness, and that is we are big into outdoor recreation. As a Midwest, camping is a staple in a lot of our lives," Kriese said.

The Reforestation Camp and Bayshore Park, once home to the Packers' practice field, still have some spots left at their campgrounds.

Brown County Parks is considering bringing food trucks to the campgrounds, but plans for that and other details are still in the early phases.

Watch: 100 days until NFL Draft descends on Green Bay

100 days until NFL Draft descends on Green Bay

"What is it going to take for us to activate these campgrounds a couple of weeks earlier than we normally would? And that meant a little bit of an additional cost," Kriese said. "To make sure that we can at least break even."

There are places for people to stay and places to celebrate. In Hobart, D2 Sports Pub manager Tara Carew says her staff has had multiple meetings to prepare for the draft.

"As far as what to expect, nobody really knows what to expect," Carew said. "Given the fact this is just kind of a whole other beast coming to the area."

They've ordered special merchandise, are planning for extra staff, and they hope to have a free shuttle bus service from the pub in Hobart and their Packerland Drive location in Ashwaubenon to Titletown, where all the action is happening.

"I don't know that anyone can really prepare for it," Carew said. "So, we're nervous about just kind of the unknown and making sure that we're completely prepared, but we have a great staff."