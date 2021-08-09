Watch
SportsGreen Bay Packers

Actions

New coordinator Joe Barry gives energy boost to Green Bay Packers' defense

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Ludtke/AP
Green Bay Packers' defensive coordinator Joe Barry during NFL football training camp at Lambeau Field Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Barry can only hope his players display the same spirit on the field that he brings to meetings and practice sessions. The word “energy” comes up time and time again when defensive players talk about Barry. Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander tells a story that exemplifies Barry’s approach. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Joe Barry
Posted at 5:53 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 18:53:54-04

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — New Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry can only hope his players display the same spirit on the field that he brings to meetings and practices.

The word “energy” comes up constantly when players talk about Barry. He spent the last four seasons as a linebackers coach for the Los Angeles Rams. He has two previous stints as a defensive coordinator, with Detroit and Washington, and neither of those went well. But Barry has a lot more firepower to work with in Green Bay.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award