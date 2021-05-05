My gut tells me he’d rather sit out': Brett Favre weighs in on Rodgers-Packers drama

Former Green Bay Packers QB Brett Favre weighed in on the Aaron Rodgers-Packers drama Wednesday morning on 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, stating that his "gut tells me [Rodgers would] rather sit out than play."

Adam Schefter, ESPN Senior NFL Insider, stated last week that Rodgers was "disgruntled" with the Packers and had told others within the organization "that he does not want to return to the team."

Favre said he believed Rodgers' rift with the organization was with the front office and not the fans or players.

"Will he swallow his pride and come in? Maybe, but I don’t see that happening. If there’s not a trade, my gut tells me he’d rather sit out than play," Favre said on Wilde & Tausch on 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee.

Rodgers is the reigning MVP and had previously said he had planned to stay with the Packers.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst issued the following statement last week after news broke out about the rift: "As we've stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond. Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team."

"I don't expect Aaron to reach out to me. If he said 'Hey, do you mind if I pick your brain?' I certainly would love to talk to him," said Favre. "The one thing Aaron said last year... 'I sort of see and feel what you were going through now.'"

