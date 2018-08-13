Museum to honor Green Bay Packers' first black players
AP
10:04 AM, Aug 13, 2018
1:48 PM, Aug 13, 2018
Share Article
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin museum is highlighting the contribution of the Green Bay Packers’ first African-American players in a new exhibit, as the team the gears up to celebrate its centenary in professional football.
Neville Public Museum executive director Beth Lemke says adding the exhibit called “Delay of Game” will help visitors “discover how the experiences, challenges, and contributions of African-American players have changed this community.”