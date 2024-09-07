Milwaukee family throws ultimate Packers watch party to kick off season

MILWAUKEE — The Pradarelli’s backyard was filled with plenty of music, food, cornhole, stadium-style seating, and plenty of green and gold on Friday night.

It’s the ingredients that make a perfect tailgate party.

The family invited TMJ4 News to come check out their watch party for the big Eagles vs. Packers game in São Paulo.

TMJ4 News Family fun at the Pradarelli home in Milwaukee. They're cheering on the Packers and celebrating Brett's birthday!

“We love sports,” said Nikki Laffin. “We love football together, so we bond over sports together with food, beverages, music, and lots of different things while enjoying the game.”

TMJ4 News Nikki Laffin invited us to this Packers party! She was excited to celebrate family, football, and good food.

Those in attendance were not just celebrating the Packers but also a birthday.

“It feels good,” said Brett, who turned 46. “I can't ask for anything better when they come over to celebrate two things at one time. That makes it. That's the best feeling in it that a person can have.”

TMJ4 News Brett Pradarelli is the birthday boy and grill, master, tonight! He wants to see a Packers blowout.

Brett was even so kind enough to let over an Eagles fan—well, not quite.

TMJ4 News RJ Rogaczewski, Packers fan. He said he lost a fantasy football bet and had to wear an Eagles jersey.

“I lost in fantasy football last year, so this is my punishment,” said RJ Rogaczewski.

RJ is still a diehard Packers fan, despite wearing a different shade of green just for the night.

It’s a night that Brett will remember for a long time, surrounded by the ones he loves.

“We got all family here,” said Brett. “We have friends. It's better than sitting in a bar. We got everything you want out here.”

