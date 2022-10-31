Milwaukee area Bills fans takeover sports bar during Sunday night's game against the Packers

MILWAUKEE — If you're out and about in Milwaukee on a fall Sunday, you'll likely see lots of green and gold. Unless you end up at Steny's in Walker's Point.

During Sunday night football, a party room at this bar becomes a home away from home for the Buffalo Bills mafia. It's the gathering spot for the Milwaukee Buffalo Bills Backers.

For some fans, like Nay Adams, these gatherings are a chance to feel at home.

"I'm from Buffalo. I've come here for work. For three months I'll here be and I just wanted to find my people, find my Bills fans," said Adams.

For other fans, like Janesville, Wisconsin native Phillip Pope, there are no real ties to Buffalo. He has just enjoyed the team since the 1980s.

"I guess I've always been the underdog and I guess I cheer for teams that are not real popular," said Pope.

Phillip's nephew, Roger Redhail, was one of the only Packers fans in the room during the matchup between the Bills and Packers on Sunday. Understanding his uncle's support of the Bills is something he said he has learned to live with.

"It's pretty strange. But he's been loyal forever so I give him credit," said Redhail.

The Milwaukee Buffalo Bills Backers has existed since 2012.

"We've been getting together for ten years around this team - you know good times, really, really bad times," said Justin Kern, the group's co-president.

An ongoing tradition that makes the perfect excuse to rally around something fun.

"It's like Bills Mafia, Bills folks are like a tribe - they get together whether its people come from out of town or they get together every single week, kind of like a mini-family we have here," Kern said.

Kern said the group meets at Steny's during every Buffalo Bills game.

