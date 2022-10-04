Meet one couple heading to London for Green Bay Packers game

MILWAUKEE — The countdown is on to the Packers' first-ever regular season international game. The Packers face the Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Sunday.

And Packers Nation is planning to show up in full force.

It's something that a couple from Brookfield does.

I met Brad and Ann Kerhin. They'll be here at Mitchell International Airport later this week, connecting in Newark before heading overseas.

As you can see, they've been to quite a few away games together, traveling to different cities like Seattle, Denver, Miami, Indianapolis and St. Louis.

But this trip, outside of seeing the Packers play in a Superbowl, is the one they've been waiting for.

Ever since the NFL started playing games in London, Brad and Ann have been hoping to see the green and gold in the UK.

So, the day that the news broke they immediately booked flights and a hotel, even before they knew if they could get a seat inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

But, listen to this: It is their love of travel that actually helped the Kerhin's score tickets to the London game.

"So it just so happened that we had met a couple on a cruise about 10 years ago that live in the London area," said Brad Kerhin. "So when we found out the Packers were going to be playing there we contacted them to ask them if they knew of anyone that was a season ticket holder to the stadium, and as a matter of fact our friends were season ticketholders, so he was able to get us the tickets so we didn't have to fight everybody else to get tickets."

The friendship started because Brad didn't bring a formal suit on a cruise and the couple overheard and offered to lend him one.

Speaking of packing, Brad and Ann plan to wear something Packers related every day to let everyone know where they're from and who they are there to see.

