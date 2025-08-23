Malik Willis has TD pass and Packers sack Jalen Milroe 5 times in 20-7 preseason win over Seahawks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Malik Willis bounced back from an early interception and threw a touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs as the Green Bay Packers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 20-7 on Saturday in the preseason finale for both teams.

Green Bay forced four turnovers and sacked rookie Jalen Milroe five times.

With the Seahawks resting starting quarterback Sam Darnold and backup Drew Lock, Milroe played the whole game and lost three fumbles. The third-round pick from Alabama went 13 of 24 for 148 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 31 yards on seven carries.

The Packers played many of their regulars for much of the first quarter as they built a 10-0 lead. One Green Bay starter who didn’t play was quarterback Jordan Love, who practiced on a limited basis this week as he recovers from surgery on his left (non-throwing) thumb.

Love was one of 19 Packers who weren’t in uniform Saturday.

Willis, who won each of the two games he started in place of an injured Love last year, threw a deep pass into coverage that was intercepted by Ty Okada on the opening possession. On the next series, Willis led a 14-play, 96-yard drive.

His 1-yard TD pass to Doubs capped a drive that included a 39-yard completion to rookie first-round pick Matthew Golden. Willis also ran around right end for a 6-yard gain on fourth-and-2 from the Seattle 42.

Green Bay's other touchdown came on Taylor Elgersma's 3-yard pass to Will Sheppard. Brandon McManus made field goals of 48 and 52 yards.

Milroe got off to a rough start, losing two fumbles in Seattle's first three series.

Brenton Cox’s strip-sack created the first fumble, which Kingsley Enagbare recovered at the Seattle 30. On Seattle’s next series, Milroe crossed the first-down marker on fourth-and-1 before Ty’Ron Hopper forced a fumble that Kalen King recovered near midfield.

Milroe also fumbled a shotgun snap late in the fourth quarter after the Seahawks had moved inside the Green Bay 25.

Milroe threw an 18-yard TD pass to Cody White with 11:59 remaining.

Injuries

Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo and cornerback Tyler Hall went to the locker room after colliding in the second quarter. Bobo was moving forward to catch a punt when the right side of his head ran into Hall, who was blocking on the play.

Bobo caught two touchdown passes last week in the Seahawks' 33-16 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error