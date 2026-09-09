GREEN BAY, Wis. — Josh Jacobs will have his initial court hearing Thursday, three days before the Green Bay Packers open their season.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said the more clarity, the better, as the team waits to see how the situation unfolds.

Quarterback Jordan Love will be without his starting running back as he enters his fourth season as starter Sunday. Love said he does not feel any added pressure on the passing game.

Watch Karley Marotta's full report in the video player below:

Love, Packers ready to prove themselves in Minneapolis

"For me, no matter who's out there, similar, I wanna be the best. I wanna go out there and execute my job at a high level on every play. So I think for everybody, you know, the receivers, you don't got to go out there and do anything fancy or try and, you know, do anything more," Love said.

The Packers will face a loud environment inside U.S. Bank Stadium against Brian Flores' defense, which had 21 takeaways last season.

Running back MarShawn Lloyd said the atmosphere will bring plenty of energy, which will also be his first time playing against a division rival.

"A lot of energy, a lot of energy, especially this team. They say it's like one of the best, you know, atmospheres that you could possibly be in," Lloyd said.

Love said the focus remains on the team's own execution.

"It's us versus them, you know? It's who's going to go out there and be the best team? Who's going to execute the most plays? Who's going to be the toughest on the field? So everything's real," Love said.

Love may not have the respect of the national media, but he has it from LaFleur, who said he does not like being asked about what Love needs to do to reach elite status.

"I get so confused by that question every time because I think he is an elite player. So, I will let you guys figure that out; what the next step is. A lot of times it is due to team success. The more success we have, the more people will view him in that light," LaFleur said.

LaFleur said he knew Love was elite midway through his first year as a starter. The Packers kick off Sunday at 3:25 p.m. in Minneapolis.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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