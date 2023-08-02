Love meets with Manning Monday, but has 'very frustrating' practice Tuesday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC 26) — Jordan Love spent three years learning behind a future Hall of Fame quarterback. On Monday, he spent time with one who's already been enshrined in Canton.

The Packers quarterback met with Peyton Manning Monday, as the former Colts and Broncos star visited Green Bay on behalf of his production company, Omaha Productions.

“There was a lot of advice,” Love said. “He had a lot of really good gems in terms of taking notes, how you watch film. When you’re at home by yourself, are you writing down questions, things that you can come with and ask your coaches later? How are you asking to be coached? Are you a guy that wants to be coached really hard? Are you a guy that kind of just wants to go do your own thing?"

"It all matters," Love added. "He said that when he was a player, that was his biggest thing, is he wanted to be coached really hard. He always wanted to be told what he was doing wrong and things like that."

That advice - however - did not translate to a good day on the practice field the following day. After back-to-back impressive showings on Saturday and Monday, Love and the offense looked out of sync Tuesday.

The low point came at the end of practice in the two-minute-drill, when Love was just 1-4 for one yard and the Packers offense quickly went four-and-out.

That led to another post-practice punishment, as the defense won the team's "competitive period" for the fifth-straight day. Players on the offense had to do a series of "up-downs" before heading back to the locker room.

“It was very frustrating,” Love said after practice. “I think we’re all pretty tired of it. Kudos to the defense, but obviously, it’s disappointing as an offense collectively as a whole. It’s definitely an area that we need to step up and figure out how we can turn that thing around.”

The offense has shown flashes through the first week of camp, which Love said is encouraging. However, he's looking to put it together on a day-in-day-out basis.

"I don't think we are being consistent in all the rules in the offense," Love said. "It just comes down to us being on the same page and I don't think we have that right now. We're still going through those growing pains right now."

"I think there's definitely spurts of it and it's awesome to see and then it sucks when we have days where we're just not putting it together," Love added. "Obviously you know there just wasn't a lot of juice out there from us (today)."

"We've just got to find a way as a whole to come together and be able to turn that around."

The Packers have two more public practices this week: Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Ray Nitschke Field and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Lambeau Field for the annual Family Night Practice, which can be seen on NBC 26 starting at 6:00 p.m.

There is no word on what project brought Manning to Titletown, though Love did confirm he has not been asked to be featured in the hit Netflix series Quarterback, which is produced in part by Manning.