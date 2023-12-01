Local YouTubers parody Taylor Swift's 'You Need to Calm Down' as invite to Packers game

GREEN BAY, Wis. — We can not confirm whether or not there will be a Taylor Swift appearance at this Sunday's Packers game. One thing we can confirm is that if she is spotted, she will receive a warm Midwestern welcome.

The Packers playing the Chiefs in Green Bay this Sunday has caused a frenzy for a possible T-Swift sighting. Amidst all of the gossip, The Crispy Brothers made sure that Taylor would be welcomed with open arms. The Crispy Brothers, Wisconsin's best/worst/only sports parody song creators, have brewed up a new parody. They put their twist on the Swift song 'You Need to Calm Down,' inviting her to come down and be with the crowd.

The amusing song is filled with verses like: 'Come freeze your buns off with some Packer fanatics' and 'Come see what we're about, brats and sauerkraut'

Their words encourage Taylor to encounter an authentic Green Bay Packers experience with the crowd.

In case you didn't know, Taylor Swift is dating the Chiefs' star tight end, Travis Kelce. The pop star has appeared at several Chiefs home games this year.

You can check out the parody for yourself onThe Crispy Brothers YouTube channel.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip