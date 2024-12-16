Local business shares 140th anniversary with Packers win

MILWAUKEE — On a Sunday night in December, Packers fans across the Milwaukee area were not just celebrating a victory on the field.

They also celebrated milestones and cherished traditions at local businesses.

At The Uptowner in Riverwest, the energy was electric as dozens of people— some with furry friends in tow — packed the bar to cheer on their team. But the night wasn't just about the game.

"It's always amazing," Shawnette Smart, the owner, said. "On Sundays, we have Wilson Family Blues and a Packers game."

The Uptowner, one of Milwaukee's longest continuously running bars, is celebrating 140 years of serving the community.

Since its opening, the bar has seen thousands of patrons enter its doors, making it a central hub for the Riverwest neighborhood and the greater Milwaukee area. Many call the corner bar a cornerstone.

It's also become a popular spot for game day.

"We have countless experiences with music and community," Smart said. "The handing down of this bar, we knew what we were up against. We knew that we were taking on a legacy bar that has historic value."

Across town at Kelly's Bleachers, the scene was equally festive. Whether it was a girls' night out or a family gathering, fans found ways to celebrate the game together.

"We do a lot of stuff together, but tonight with a Packers game, it's like Sunday Funday," said Tom Linscott of Wauwatosa. "I was so pleasantly surprised at the job they're doing to get it done."

For many, the Packers game was more than just a win. It was a tradition that brought people together to share in the excitement of a win and the joy of community this holiday season.

"Being able to catch up for the holidays before we all leave to go back home and see our families is a good night," Madison Hoffmann smiled.

