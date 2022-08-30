Live blog: Green Bay Packers roster cuts for 2022 NFL season

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Today is the day the Green Bay Packers make roster cuts as the team gets ready for the 2022-23 NFL season.
TMJ4 News is compiling the most important of those cuts below. Here are the players who will not make the team:
- Tyler Goodson, according to Ian Rapoport
- Juwaan Winfree, according to Tom Pelissero
- Chris Slayton, according to Ryan Wood
- Danny Etling, according to Adam Schefter
- Jack Heflin, DL, according to Ian Rapoport
- Kiondre Thomas, according to Tom Pelissero
- Ishmael Hyman, according to Zach Jacobson
- Dexter Williams, according to Bill Huber
- Sal Cannella, according to Bill Huber
- Akial Byers, according to Aaron Wilson
- Kabion Ento, according to Ryan Wood
- Alieze Mack, according to Bill Huber
- De'Vante Cross, according to Ryan Wood
- Ty Summers, according to Ian Rapoport