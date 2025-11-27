Lions starting CB Terrion Arnold, DE Marcus Davenport and Packers CB Keisean Nixon back from injury

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions are getting two starters back on defense against the Green Bay Packers, who will have one defensive starter back from injury in the lineup.

Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold and edge rusher Marcus Davenport are active Thursday after being listed as questionable. Arnold missed the previous two games with a concussion. Davenport has been out with a shoulder injury since starting the first two games of the season, including a loss at Green Bay in Week 1.

Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon is active after leaving last week's game with a neck injury.

Green Bay starting receiver Matthew Golden and linebacker Quay Walker along with reserve cornerback Nate Hobbs are out with injuries after being listed as questionable.

The Lions previously ruled out four starters: receiver and punt returner Kalif Raymond, tight end Brock Wright, center Graham Glasgow and safety Kerby Joseph.

