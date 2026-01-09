Let's talk Packers over coffee at family-owned Waukesha diner

WAUKESHA — The oldest rivalry in the NFL is once again front and center this weekend, and the conversation started early — over coffee and homemade breakfast — at Dave’s Family Restaurant in Waukesha.
We went live from the longtime local diner, where Packers-Bears talk is as much a tradition as the daily specials. Dave’s has been part of the community since 1962, and for decades it has been a place where regulars gather to talk football, family and everything in between.
The diner’s owner, Jose, has been running Dave’s for 17 years, carrying on a tradition that stretches back more than six decades.
As the plates came off the grill, the focus turned to what fans can expect on the field this weekend when the Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears.
We checked in with Doug Russell of the Packers Radio Network, who broke down the matchup and what could make the difference.
You can watch the interview here:
