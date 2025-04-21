GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Safety is top of everyone's mind as the draft gets underway this week in Green Bay.

However, law enforcement at every level wants to remind fans that they've been preparing for months to make sure every detail has been reviewed leading up to the biggest event Green Bay has ever experienced.

"We have a very, very robust intelligence group that's working with us," said Green Bay Police Department Capt. Ben Allen.

Allen says law enforcement has been preparing for months, anticipating an additional 250,000 people visiting Lambeau for the three-day event.

"We know we're going to have a ton of pedestrian traffic, so anything and everything we can do with those traffic planning includes those mitigation factors," Allen added.

Watch: Law enforcement is "well prepared" for the NFL Draft Experience in Green Bay

Law enforcement is "well prepared" for the NFL Draft Experience in Green Bay

Capt. Allen says they've been busy fielding questions from neighbors and bracing for every possible scenario.

"Certainly what happened in New Orleans on New Year's Eve is really in the back of our minds too," Allen said. "I haven't seen anything that's specific to a threat really of any kind at this point."

Two hundred fifty public safety officers will be working every day, and Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain says it might feel like a Packers game.

"But the buildup to it—shutting down roads, having a traffic plan, and how to get people in and out for several days—is different."

Since more people will be visiting throughout the week compared to a traditional Packers game on just one day, authorities are making sure the venue and surrounding communities will be safe at all times.

"The draft itself may not be going on, but that perimeter will remain secure the entire time from now until the time the event is over," Delain said.

According to the NFL, security around the draft will be heightened, and any items you carry in will be carefully inspected.

For a detailed list of what's acceptable to bring to the Draft, you can click here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error