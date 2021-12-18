Watch
Lamar Jackson questionable for Ravens against Packers

David Richard/AP
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is carted off the field after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Lamar Jackson
Posted at 6:06 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 19:40:40-05

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens listed Lamar Jackson as questionable for Sunday’s game against Green Bay because of his sprained ankle.

Jackson missed practice Wednesday and Thursday and the team listed him as sitting out Friday as well. The Friday listing was an estimate since the Ravens held a walkthrough.

Jackson left last weekend’s game at Cleveland because of his injury. Backup Tyler Huntley came in and Baltimore lost 24-22. The Ravens ruled out guard Ben Powers for this weekend and listed defensive tackle Calais Campbell as doubtful.

