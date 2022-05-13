LaFleur: 'We asked' for bye week later in the season

MILWAUKEE — Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur said the team asked for a bye week late in the season this year during a one-on-one interview with TMJ4's Lance Allan.

Allan spoke with LaFleur Friday morning about the recent schedule announcement and season ahead.

"We asked to not have the early bye with the hopes and aspiration that we play late into the season, hopefully into February," LaFleur said. "We thought it might be a little bit better to have a later bye, later into the season, to allow our guys to recover when we all know how long the season can be."

Allan also asked LaFleur about how the team looks defensively, and if there will be an improvement with the players Green Bay recently drafted.

"Well shoot, I hope so," LaFleur said. "We've definitely invested in that side of the ball. When you go into an off-season, when you go into a draft, it's always about getting the best players possible."

LaFleur went on to say the team is really excited about the rookies but ultimately they have to come onto the team and prove it.

"You can definitely see that there's some talent there, but what I think was the most impressive is the type of people we have," Lafleur said.

