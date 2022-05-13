Packers release 2022 schedule, will kickoff season in Minnesota

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers released the full schedule for the 2022 season on Thursday, kicking off with an away game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sept. 11.

The Packers home opener at Lambeau Field will be against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 18.

At home opponents for this season are the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, and the Tennessee Titans.

The Packers will head out of Green Bay for games against the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Washington Commanders.

Below is a full breakdown of the schedule.

PRESEASON

The dates and times for preseason are yet to be announced. However, the Packers will play an away game against the San Francisco 49ers, a home game against the New Orleans Saints, and an away game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

WEEK 1

The Packers will kickoff the season with a game against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis at the U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11.

The game will be at 3:25 p.m.

According to the team, the Packers have a 30-30 record in away games against the Vikings, including wins at Minnesota in two of the last three seasons.

WEEK 2

The Packers home opener at Lambeau Field will be against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 18. The game will start at 7:20 p.m.

"Green Bay has won 12 of the last 14 meetings against the Bears at Lambeau Field, including a 45-20 victory last season," the team said in a statement Thursday. "The Packers have outscored Chicago, 406-215, in the last 14 home games, scoring 20-plus points in 12 of those contests…It is the third straight season and the 11th time in the last 12 years that the Packers-Bears game at Lambeau Field will be played in prime time…It is the Bears’ first visit to Lambeau Field in September since 2018."

WEEK 3

The Packers will play an away game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 25 at 3:25 p.m.

WEEK 4

The Packers will play at Lambeau against the New England Patriots on Oct. 2 at 3:25 p.m.

WEEK 5

The Packers will play in London for the first time ever on Sunday, Oct. 9th against the New York Giants.

The game will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with kickoff at 8:30 a.m. local time.

WEEK 6

Home against New York Jets on Oct. 16 at 1 p.m.

WEEK 7

Away against Washington Commanders on Oct. 23 at 12 p.m.

WEEK 8

Away against Buffalo Bills on Oct. 30 at 7:20 p.m.

WEEK 9

Away against Detroit Lions on Nov. 6 at 12 p.m.

WEEK 10

Mike McCarthy, former head coach of the Packers, will return to Lambeau Field for a Week 10 game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Packers.

Kickoff is slated for 3:25 p.m. on Nov. 13.

WEEK 11

Home against Tennessee Titans on Nov. 17 at 7:15 p.m.

WEEK 12

Away against Philadelphia Eagles at 7:20 p.m.

WEEK 13

Away against Chicago Bears on Dec. 4 at 12 p.m.

"Including a 2010 playoff victory at Chicago, Green Bay has won 23 of the last 28 meetings between the rivals at Soldier Field, including 11 of the last 12," the team said. "Seven of the last 10 games between the two clubs at Soldier Field have been decided by single digits…Overall, the Packers have won six straight games against the Bears and 10 of the last 11."

WEEK 14

The Packers do not play this week.

WEEK 15

Home against Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 19 at 7:15 p.m.

WEEK 16

Away against Miami Dolphins on Dec. 25 at 12 p.m.

WEEK 17

Home against Minnesota Vikings on Jan. 1 at 3:25 p.m.

WEEK 18

Home against the Detroit Lions. The game will either be on Jan. 7 or Jan. 8 and a time is yet to be determined.

