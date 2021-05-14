Watch
LaFleur on Rodgers: 'We want him back in the worst way'

Jeffrey Phelps/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay, Wis. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says the team remains committed to Rodgers “for the foreseeable future” one year after trading up in the first round to draft the three-time MVP’s potential successor. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)
Posted at 2:58 PM, May 14, 2021
GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur reiterated his hope that he’d get to continue working with Aaron Rodgers this season while offering no news on the quarterback’s status.

LaFleur said that “we want him back in the worst way.” LaFleur added that "I know he knows that and, you know, we’ll continue to work at it each and every day.” ESPN reported just before the draft that Rodgers wants out of Green Bay.

Packers CEO Mark Murphy acknowledged the issue and said he, LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst have all met with Rodgers during the offseason.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

