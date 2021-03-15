Menu

LA Chargers expected to sign Packers All-Pro center Corey Linsley: Report

Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley (63) after an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec 27. 2020, between the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Posted at 3:50 PM, Mar 15, 2021
The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to sign Green Bay Packers All-Pro center Corey Linsley, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, citing sources.

The deal would make Linsley the NFL's highest-paid center.

Linsley was drafted by the Packers in the 2014 draft. He signed a three-year, $25.5 million contract extension with the Packers in 2017.

This comes a day after Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones agreed to a new deal with the Green Bay Packers and won’t be exploring free agency.

Drew Rosenhaus, Jones’ agent, confirmed that his client had agreed on a four-year deal worth $48 million that includes a $13 million signing bonus.

