LA Chargers expected to sign Packers All-Pro center Corey Linsley: Report

The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to sign Green Bay Packers All-Pro center Corey Linsley, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, citing sources.

The deal would make Linsley the NFL's highest-paid center.

Linsley was drafted by the Packers in the 2014 draft. He signed a three-year, $25.5 million contract extension with the Packers in 2017.

This comes a day after Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones agreed to a new deal with the Green Bay Packers and won’t be exploring free agency.

Drew Rosenhaus, Jones’ agent, confirmed that his client had agreed on a four-year deal worth $48 million that includes a $13 million signing bonus.

