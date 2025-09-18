Josh Jacobs looks to extend rushing TD streak when heavily favored Packers visit winless Browns

The Green Bay Packers are heavily favored to go 3-0 for the first time since 2020 when they visit the winless Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Packers player to watch

RB Josh Jacobs. He's rushed for a touchdown in 10 straight games, a streak that goes to 11 if playoff games are included. That stretch of 11 straight regular-season and playoff games with a touchdown run matches the second-longest such streak by any NFL player since 2000. LaDainian Tomlinson had a touchdown run in 12 straight games in 2004.

Browns player to watch

DE Myles Garrett. The nine-year veteran leads the NFL with six tackles for loss and is tied for first with 3 1/2 sacks. He needs two sacks to pass Derrick Thomas (107 1/2) for fifth-most sacks by a player in their first nine seasons. Garrett is also looking to become the first Browns player with at least 1 1/2 sacks in three straight games since Jadeveon Clowney in 2021.

Key matchup

Packers DE Micah Parsons versus Browns offensive line. Parsons played 44 of the Packers’ 65 defensive snaps (67.7%) in Week 2. In Week 1 he played just 29 of 65 snaps (44.6%). He is tied for fourth in the NFL with 9 1/2 hurries along with 1 1/2 sacks and 3 1/2 quarterback hits. Browns LT Dawand Jones has allowed six hurries and two QB hits in two games according to Pro Football Focus.

Key injuries

Packers: WR Jayden Reed is unavailable after breaking his collarbone against the Commanders. Reed said on social media that he underwent surgeries on his foot and his clavicle this week. ... LG Aaron Banks (ankle) and RT Zach Tom (oblique) missed the Commanders game. Banks said Wednesday he expects to play against the Browns, while Tom remained unsure about his availability.

Browns: WR DeAndre Carter remains in concussion protocol. ... RT Jack Conklin (elbow) and DT Mike Hall (knee) missed last week's game at Baltimore. Coach Kevin Stefanski expects Conklin to play on Sunday, but is unsure about Hall.

Series notes

The Packers have won six of their past seven meetings with the Browns, including each of the past four matchups. They are 7-4 at Cleveland. They won their most recent game with the Browns by intercepting Baker Mayfield four times and sacking him five times.

Stats and stuff

Packers QB Jordan Love hasn't thrown an interception in nine straight regular-season games, tying the longest streak by a Packers quarterback since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger. Aaron Rodgers went nine games without throwing an interception in 2018. Love was intercepted three times in the Packers' playoff loss at Philadelphia last season. ... Packers TE Tucker Kraft had a career-high 124 yards receiving against the Commanders. Kraft has caught a TD pass in each of Green Bay's first two games. ... Packers DL Rashan Gary has 2 1/2 sacks. ... Packers DL Devonte Wyatt has a sack in each of Green Bay's first two games. ... Packers CB Keisean Nixon had a career-high five passes defensed against Washington. That is the highest single-game total for any Packer since Jaire Alexander had five against the Los Angeles Rams in 2018. ... The Packers are 2-0 for the first time since 2020, a season in which they reached the NFC championship game. ... The Packers went 5-0 against AFC teams last season and have won their past seven meetings with AFC squads overall. That is their longest winning streak against AFC teams since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger. ... The Packers have allowed a total of 97 yards rushing. The most recent time they allowed such a low total of yards rushing through their first two games was 2016. They're giving up just 2.4 yards per carry. ... The Packers have gone 23-10-1 in September games since 2016. The only team with a better September record in that time is Kansas City (24-7). ... Cleveland has lost eight straight games going back to last season and hasn't scored more than 17 points in its past seven. ... QB Joe Flacco needs 37 yards to surpass Vinny Testaverde for 17th in NFL passing yards and 62 to pass Carson Palmer for 16th most. ... RB Quinshon Judkins had 10 carries for 61 yards in his NFL debut last week. ... RB Dylan Sampson is second on the team with 11 receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown. ... WR Cedric Tillman is one of six WRs with a TD catch in each of the first two games. ... WR Jerry Jeudy has at least 50 receiving yards in four straight games. ... LB Carson Schwesinger is second among rookie LBs with 12 tackles. ... The Browns haven’t allowed a 300-yard passer in 30 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the league.

Fantasy tip

Browns rookie TE Harold Fannin Jr. leads NFL rookies with 12 receptions. That is also tied for the second most by an NFL rookie TE in the first two weeks of a season.

