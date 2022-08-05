Jordy Nelson visits Packers Training Camp, reunites with Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have been busy sharing photos from training camp on social media, but Thursday's post was special.

Former wide receiver Jordy Nelson, who retired as a Packer in 2019, returned to training camp and paid his friend Aaron Rodgers a visit.

The Packers shared a photo of the two hugging on Twitter writing, "Reunited."

The replies were nothing but positive, with fans reminiscing on the days of Rodgers and Nelson taking the field together.

Some fans posted replies like "we need him back" and "get that man a helmet!" While others just expressed how much they miss Nelson.

Check out the photo.

