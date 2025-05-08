Jordan Love prepares to host 2025 Green Bay Charity Softball Game

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Jordan Love will host the 2025 Green Bay Charity Softball Game presented by Network Health at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, May 23, at Neuroscience Group Field in Grand Chute. The event will raise money for Love’s Hands of Love Foundation, a nonprofit supporting youth sports, mental health awareness, and community-police relationships.

Jordan Love discusses the 2025 Green Bay Charity Softball Game coming up to raise money for his Hands of 10ve Foundation.



The game is on Friday, May 23 at 7:05pm at Neuroscience Group Field.@NBC26 @jordan3love #Packers pic.twitter.com/PWgZNiV8Ia — Kelly Hallinan (@kellyhals) May 7, 2025

“As an NFL quarterback, you always have a very cool platform to give back and reach some of the kids who want to be in your shoes,” Love said during a press conference. “This foundation is a blessing and something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Launched just before last year’s game, the Hands of Love Foundation centers around three pillars: encouraging youth participation in sports, raising awareness of mental health and suicide prevention, and bridging the gap between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

Love said sports played a transformative role in his own childhood.

“Sports were a huge part of my life—getting me out of the house, connected to friends and mentors, and teaching life lessons like showing up on time, working hard, and building relationships,” he said.

Mental health is a deeply personal cause for Love.

“My father committed suicide, so mental health is a big part of my life,” he said. “You never really know what someone’s going through until things like that happen. It’s about bringing awareness, supporting different causes, and being that shoulder to lean on.”

Love added that his parents were both police officers, motivating his work to connect law enforcement with the communities they serve.

“There’s definitely a divide between police and the community right now,” he said. “We’re trying to bring that together as best we can.”

This year’s game will once again feature the Packers offense vs. defense. Love, who received the team signup sheet this week, said he’s already recruiting players. The game was pushed back to May 23 to allow Packers rookies to participate following the NFL Draft.

“For them coming in, it’ll be a cool, eye-opening experience just to see what the fan base is actually like out here,” he said.

Love, the reigning home run derby champion, promised fans a fun, interactive night.

“Last year, we were playing catch with fans in the stands and launching hot dogs with a hot dog launcher,” he said. “It’s just a great family event.”

When asked for a prediction, Love kept it simple.

“Offense is gonna win,” he said. “Whatever team I’m on—offense is gonna win. Hopefully defense shows up. We’ll see.”

Tickets for the game go on sale Thursday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online, by phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office.

Ticket prices are as follows:



$80 for a premium box seat (first two rows)

$55 for a standard box seat

$35 for a reserved bleacher seat

$15 for general admission grass seating

A limited number of patio tables (seating four) are available for $300.

For the first time, fans can purchase a VIP on-field group photo experience with Jordan Love for a $1,000 donation to the Hands of Love Foundation. The experience includes a photo for two with Love and two box seat tickets. Only 20 VIP photo packages will be sold.

Additional options include All-You-Can-Eat seating:



69 seats down the first base line

48 seats in the Johnson Financial Group Diamond Seats behind home plate

Each All-You-Can-Eat ticket ($95) includes game admission, a 90-minute picnic, and two beverages (beer, soda, seltzer, or water).

The event is produced by TEAM LAMMI, a Milwaukee-based sports marketing and entertainment agency.