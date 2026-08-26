GREEN BAY, Wis. — Jordan Love gave a young fan from France a moment he will never forget during Wednesday's joint practice.

Leon Arnaud traveled more than 4,000 miles from France to see the Packers up close. His mother, Amandine Arnaud, was once a foreign exchange student in Neenah, and she passed her love of the team down to her son.

WATCH: Jordan Love makes young Packers fan's journey from France unforgettable

Jordan Love makes young Packers fan's journey from France unforgettable

"He has a cheesehead and the shirt and the cap, and he loves them," Amandine said.

Leon's dream was to have one of the players pick his bike for the ride into practice. When asked who he was most excited to see, his answer was simple.

"Love," Leon said.

What happened next far surpassed that dream. Jordan Love picked Leon's bike — with Leon walking right behind him.

The moment left Amandine overcome with emotion.

"I do, I do cry. It's very nice. Thank you so much. I mean, look at him. He's so happy. It's great. He took care of him all the way and like they looked very happy together," Amandine said.

Leon summed up the experience in one word.

"Amazing," Leon said.

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