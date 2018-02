Jimmy Garappolo, a 26-year-old quarterback who has started seven career games, is now the highest paid player in the NFL, on a per-year basis.

This afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers locked up Garappolo, who they view as the cornerstone to their franchise, to a 5-year, 137.5 million dollar deal.

The 49ers and QB Jimmy Garoppolo have agreed to a five-year, $137.5 million contract, source says. The biggest deal in NFL history on a average-per-year basis. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 8, 2018

To some, it might seem like an overreaction to his five impressive starts with the 49ers this season where he completed 67 percent of his passes and held a QB rating of 96.2 on his way to a perfect 5-0 record.

$505,500 per career pass attempt https://t.co/IhGWRk94xc — Scott Barrett (@ScottBarrettDFB) February 8, 2018

Others just see this contract as the going rate for Quarterbacks on the current market.

Garoppolo, with all of seen starts, sets the market for Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees etc..the new norm in the NFL, people.



It's not indicative of the 49ers overpaying. It's indicative of the lack of genuine franchise QBs in the NFL.



Anyone saying otherwise is blissfully ignorant — Vincent Frank (@VincentFrankNFL) February 8, 2018

For Green Bay Packers fans, today's news is worrisome. If it takes a record setting deal to a sign a quarterback who's appeared in only seven games, then it should take a fortune to lock up Aaron Rodgers, a two-time MVP with a Super Bowl ring, when his contract is up in 2020.

"More." Aaron Rodgers during his contract negotiations, probably. pic.twitter.com/5BMbBfMV1R — Ebo (@EboSays) February 8, 2018

Oh my goodness... Aaron Rodgers is getting P-A-I-D. https://t.co/cQnUIyyTbT — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) February 8, 2018

It's hard to predict what Rodgers, heading into his 37-year-old season, will cost in 2020, but it's safe to assume that it will be quite a bit more than his current cap hit of 20 million.