Jared Goff and Lions clinch playoff spot, beating Packers 34-31 on last-second field goal

DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes, Jake Bates made a 35-yard field goal as time expired and the Detroit Lions clinched a playoff spot with a 34-31 victory over the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

The NFC-best Lions (12-1) broke a franchise record with their 11th straight win — including two over the Packers (9-4) — to stay ahead of Minnesota (10-2) in the highly competitive NFC North.

Detroit coach Dan Campbell went for it on fourth down five times, including with 1 yard to go at the Green Bay 21 with 43 seconds left, and his gambles backfired only once.

AP News Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) makes a catch for a touchdown in front of Green Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (58) during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

David Montgomery ran for 7 yards, barely getting a handoff from Goff after the quarterback tripped and was falling toward the turf. That ensured the Lions could try a field goal without giving the Packers the ball back, and Bates hit his third-game winning kick this season.

Goff threw two touchdown passes on fourth-and-goal, one to Tim Patrick, who had two TD catches. He also threw an interception in the third quarter to set up one of Josh Jacobs’ career-high matching three TD runs.

AP News Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) celebrates after a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Goff found Jahymr Gibbs open in the end zone for a 2-yard pass on a fourth down with 11 seconds left in the first half to put Detroit ahead 17-7.

Goff later connected with Patrick on a go-ahead, 1-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter.

Green Bay took advantage of the only time Campbell’s aggressiveness didn’t pan out, denying Gibbs on a fourth-down run late in the third quarter from the Detroit 31.

Jacobs scored for a third time on a 3-yard run on the ensuing drive.

AP News Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs in for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Brandon McManus made a 32-yard field goal with 3:38 left to pull the Packers into a 31-all tie in a game that had four lead changes earlier in the second half.

The Lions' final drive began with Goff’s 19-yard pass to Jameson Williams. He also connected with Amon-Ra St. Brown for 16 yards on the decisive possession. Goff finished 32 of 41 for 283 yards, and six Lions players had at least five receptions.

Jordan Love was 12 of 20 for 206 yards with a touchdown pass to Tucker Kraft early in the third quarter.

AP News Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrates after a touchdown catch against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Injuries

Packers: S Evan Williams (concussion), S Javon Bullard (ankle), DE Lukas Van Ness (thumb) were hurt during the game.

Lions: DL Alim McNeill left with a head injury after he was evaluated for a concussion and returned to play briefly.

Up next

Packers: At NFC West-leading Seattle in a Sunday night game on Dec. 15.

Lions: Host AFC East-leading Buffalo on Dec. 15.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error