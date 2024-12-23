'It's pretty gratifying': The nets used at Packers games are made by a hometown company in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — The nets used by the Green Bay Packers are made right nearby in Two Rivers.



Carron Net owner Bill Kiel says they have been providing the Packers nets since the 1970's

The company says it considers it an honor and they take great pride in seeing their work in Lambeau Field

The company also makes nets for the NBA and many college stadiums

There have been plenty of big field goals made at Lambeau Field throughout the years, and each one has a special connection to the Lakeshore.

The Carron Net Company is a family owned Two Rivers business.

"The process of manufacturing nets is primarily cutting netting into smaller pieces and then sewing some kind of a finish on them,” Bill Kiel, the company's owner, said.

Although based in this small town, Carron Net provides the nets for the NBA, many college venues and half of the NFL stadiums.

"But obviously the Packers are our favorite,” Kiel admitted.

Bill says that they've been supplying the nets for the Pack since the 1970’s. The company provides not only nets for Lambeau, but also the practice facilities at Ray Nitschke Field and the Don Hutson Center.

"It's pretty gratifying,” Kiel told NBC 26.

In that time, many Two Rivers locals have helped the Packers.

"We take a lot of pride in our work to make sure it looks good coming out of here,” said employee Tara Schwahert.

Including big Green Bay Packers fan Amber Gates.

"I went to training camp and I was just taking pictures,” said Gates. “I was like 'I think we made this net! I think we made this net!’.”

A Lakeshore tradition for a franchise filled with history.

"Our name's not on the nets," Kiel said. "It's pretty hard for us to advertise that, but it's pretty cool to know that that is something that came out of our building here in Two Rivers."

Carron Net ships products to all 50 states and even as far as Guam. Bill says a lot of their business, especially in professional leagues, has come from word of mouth from previous and current Packers staff.