How the Packers' turnaround began in Carolina

The Packers are riding a wave of momentun into Santa Clara, California to face the 49ers. And sometimes that can start with a spark against the league's worst team.

Right Guard Jon Runyan says this incredible run began with the escape win against the lowly Carolina Panthers.

"Everything just kind of started hitting at the right time, you know when we really needed it," Runyan says. "Our season was really in the balance. We were down in Carolina, that was really a must-win game. And we had to have it and we then needed a stop. We needed a scoring drive on offense and we were able to get it.

"It's coming together at the perfect time, and there are some other teams that started really hot and kind of fizzled out towards the season. And for us? It was opposite. It was scary."

Meanwhile, if Jordan Love isn't the hottest Packers player going, it might be Aaron Jones, who looks to make it 5 straight games with more than 100 yards rushing.

"Getting back healthy for one. Just being able to run the way I want to run, and then opportunities as well I would say. And then just the guys up front doing their job. You know, laying on guys. Making it easy for me to pick a hole and choose where I want to run and leaving me one on one with defenders," Jones said.

On the injury front, Kingsley Enagbare is out. Jaire Alexander is questionable. AJ Dillon stretched and is questionable, so we'll see on his availability this week.

