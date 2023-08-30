How the NFL Draft and rental restrictions impact Ashwaubenon housing

The 2025 NFL Draft was awarded to Green Bay on May 22, 2023

The Ashwaubenon Village Board approved a short-term rental ordinance requiring a 6-night minimum stay on May 23, 2023

The market remains strong for sellers, despite limitations for those who want to buy homes to rent them out as a real estate investment

Ashwaubenon is bracing for the 2025 NFL Draft — and the economic boost it will bring. I'm your Ashwaubenon neighborhood reporter Karl Winter, and a realtor tells me the already strong local housing market in the Village will only get better for sellers.

"There was high demand for that, prior to the announcement of the draft," Mark Olejniczak said.

Realtor Mark Olejniczak, whose father was once the president of the packers, says the Ashwaubenon housing market was already strong.

"With the draft, I think it magnifies it even more," Olejniczak said.

And he says homes near Lambeau are getting big money.

"If they're closer to Lambeau Field, especially within walking distance, it's amazing," Olejniczak said.

This house near Lambeau costs just under $500,000… But this one, nearly the same size and age, is three blocks farther away from the stadium, and it costs less than $300,000.

Olejniczak says some of the interested buyers are looking for an investment...

"Those who like having a rental and they would like to make a profit, of course, it's a good opportunity," Olejniczak said.

But recently, the Village Board passed a short-term rental restriction ordinance in part to maintain standard residential housing in the Village.

"If you're looking to purchase a property as an income-generating opportunity, this ordinance may impact that, from a long-term standpoint," Joel Gregozeski said.

Village manager Joel Gregozeski says the ordinance requires homeowners to rent their property for a minimum of six nights if they rent it out for more than ten nights in a year. Gregozeski hopes this will cause development away from Lambeau Field.

"We can really encourage redevelopment and growth," Gregozeski said. "If you look anywhere along the Holmgren Way corridor, you'll see a lot of new development and growth that are happening to support that demand for people wanting to live, work, and play here."

One thing is for certain: Ashwaubenon is ready to welcome the world.

"People are excited about it," Olejniczak said. "Truly excited."

