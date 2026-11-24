LOS ANGELES — The Green Bay Packers’ Thanksgiving Eve matchup with the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium will kick off at 7 p.m. and will air on TMJ4.

What to know

Special coverage of the Week 12 matchup begins on TMJ4 at 6 p.m. CT. Stay with TMJ4 after the game for postgame coverage.

Thanksgiving Eve will mark a turning point for these players and their teams, which are both 6-4 and sitting on the outer edge of the NFC playoff bracket.

The matchup also marks just the second time in franchise history that the Packers will play on a Wednesday. The other was on Sept. 28, 1938, against the Chicago Cardinals in Buffalo, according to the Packers.

Green Bay Packers U2 to headline halftime show for Packers-Rams Thanksgiving Eve matchup Jay Sirkin

It also marks the first time that NFL Thanksgiving football starts on Thanksgiving Eve, as well as the 50th anniversary of the formation of the 22-time Grammy Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band U2, which is scheduled to perform the halftime show.

The Packers have won 10 of their past 11 meetings with the Rams, including each of the past five. Sean McVay is 0-5 against Matt LaFleur, his offensive coordinator in 2017.

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