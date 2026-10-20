U2 to headline halftime show for Packers-Rams Thanksgiving Eve matchup at SoFi Stadium

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The NFL announced Tuesday that U2 will play the halftime show during the Thanksgiving Eve matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams.

The Week 12 matchup is scheduled for Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. CT and will air on Netflix, with live coverage beginning on the streaming platform at 5 p.m. CT.

The matchup marks just the second time in franchise history that the Packers will play on a Wednesday. The other was on Sept. 28, 1938, against the Chicago Cardinals in Buffalo, according to the Packers.

It also marks the first time that NFL Thanksgiving football starts on Thanksgiving Eve, as well as the 50th anniversary of the 22-time Grammy Award-winning and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band, according to Netflix.

For the Packers' full 2026 schedule, click here.

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