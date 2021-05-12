Green Bay Packers signing quarterback Blake Bortles: Reports

The Green Bay Packers are signing former Rams and Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles, according to reports.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news Wednesday, citing a source. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Tom Silverstein tweeted earlier in the day that the Packers had shown interest in Bortles and that the signing of him appears likely.

The Packers have not confirmed the reports.

Updated: Packers are signing veteran QB Blake Bortles today, per source. https://t.co/lGZjtDhfE6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2021

The news comes as the future of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers remains uncertain. Reports emerged late last month about Rodgers being disgruntled with Packers management and not wanting to stay with the team.

Bortles, 29, led the Jaguars to their first AFC Conference Championship game since the late 90s in the 2017-18 season. Bortles was released from the Jaguars in 2019 and joined the Rams as a backup. In 2020, Bortles joined the Denver Broncos, and then returned to the Rams as a backup quarterback.

