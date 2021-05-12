Watch
Green Bay Packers signing quarterback Blake Bortles: Reports

Kevin M. Cox/AP
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Blake Bortles watches from the sidelines during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Houston Texans Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
Blake Bortles
Posted at 5:20 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 18:20:19-04

The Green Bay Packers are signing former Rams and Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles, according to reports.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news Wednesday, citing a source. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Tom Silverstein tweeted earlier in the day that the Packers had shown interest in Bortles and that the signing of him appears likely.

The Packers have not confirmed the reports.

The news comes as the future of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers remains uncertain. Reports emerged late last month about Rodgers being disgruntled with Packers management and not wanting to stay with the team.

Bortles, 29, led the Jaguars to their first AFC Conference Championship game since the late 90s in the 2017-18 season. Bortles was released from the Jaguars in 2019 and joined the Rams as a backup. In 2020, Bortles joined the Denver Broncos, and then returned to the Rams as a backup quarterback.

