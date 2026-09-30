GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have signed veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, bringing 14 seasons of NFL experience to an offensive line in need of reinforcement.

Zeitler, who grew up a Packers fan, said returning to Wisconsin carries personal meaning.

"It's pretty cool. Growing up a big Packer fan during the Brett Favre eras and all that. Just to come back and know the history, to be back in the state of Wisconsin — it's pretty great. My family is pretty excited. I wouldn't want to be anywhere else," Zeitler said.

Watch Rod Burks' report in the video player below:

Green Bay Packers sign veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, two other offensive linemen to bolster struggling O-line

Zeitler took the practice field for the first time as a Packer. Green Bay also signed former first-round picks Mekhi Benton and Laken Tomlinson.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said he hopes the veteran additions will stabilize the unit.

"I think it just calms down the O-line. When you have veterans in there that've been through the war, certainly, we got young guys playing beside them — that definitely can settle things down. So, we're just trying to get these guys integrated, get them up to speed, ramp them up and see what they can do," LaFleur said.

Quarterback Jordan Love, who has absorbed hits through the first three games of the season, said he welcomes the experience his new teammates bring.

"I think you can never beat experience and reps — having gone through a lot of different things," Love said. "We'll see how these guys do when they get in here. We'll get a practice and get the games, and go from there. Obviously they've played a lot of ball, and they understand the game. They'll be able to pick some stuff up. For other guys on the team, it's all about continuing to learn."

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