Watch
SportsGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Packers take Georgia CB Eric Stokes with 29th overall pick

items.[0].image.alt
Michael Woods/AP
Georgia defensive back Eric Stokes (27) celebrates as he returns an interception for a touchdown against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
Eric Stokes
Posted at 10:57 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 00:07:58-04

The Green Bay Packers have boosted their secondary by using a first-round draft pick on Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes.

He is a potential long-term complement for Pro Bowl cornerback and 2018 first-round draft pick Jaire Alexander.

Green Bay has nine more picks left in the draft.

The Packers have the No. 62 and No. 92 overall selections on Friday. They have two picks each in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds plus one more in the seventh round.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 24/7 on Roku