Watch Now
SportsGreen Bay Packers

Actions

Green Bay Packers releasing WR Sammy Watkins: Report

Pelissero cited sources, writing that Watkins will go on waivers.
Packers Eagles Football
Matt Rourke/AP
Green Bay Packers' Sammy Watkins in action during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Packers Eagles Football
Posted at 11:40 AM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 12:40:22-05

The Green Bay Packers are releasing wide receiver Sammy Watkins, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero cited sources, writing that Watkins will go on waivers. The Packers have not confirmed the news.

Watkins signed a $4 million, one-year contract with the Packers in April of 2022. In September he was placed on injured reserve after injuring his hamstring, but appeared to bounce back off the injured reserve list in October.

Watkins also played with the Buffalo Bills, LA Rams, Kansas City Chiefs (who he won the Super Bowl with) and the Baltimore Ravens.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Home 4 the Holidays 480X360.png

Support our annual 'Home 4 the Holidays' food drive