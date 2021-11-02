Green Bay Packers release linebacker Jaylon Smith

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have released Jaylon Smith less than a month after signing the former Dallas Cowboys linebacker.

Smith’s agent, Doug Hendrickson, confirmed Tuesday that the 26-year-old Smith has been released. ESPN first reported the move.

Smith joined the Packers on Oct. 7, one day after the Cowboys released him. Smith had led the Cowboys in tackles in 2019 and 2020.

He played a total of 27 defensive snaps in two games with the Packers. The Packers left Smith inactive for their 24-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.

