Green Bay Packers release Amari Rodgers, Kylin Hill

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have released running back Kylin Hill and wide receiver Amari Rodgers.

General Manager Brian Gutenkunst shared the news Tuesday.

Rodgers was selected by the Packers during the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played in 26 regular-season games, most recently on Sunday during the Packers game against the Cowboys.

In his career, Rodgers had 8 receptions and 7 fumbles.

Hill was drafted in 2021 as well, during the seventh round. He played in 10 games during his two seasons.

Hill had 31 rushing yards over 11 attempts.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip